WhatsApp to roll out alerts for status updates from selected contacts

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that notifies users when selected contacts share new status updates.
Just like Instagram, this new feature will allow users to manually decide if they want to get a notification whenever a specific contact posts new status update.
It will be especially useful for keeping track of updates from important people like close friends or family.
Users will be able to control notification for status updates directly from the screen where they view someone’s status, as per WABetaInfo.
If they turn on notifications for someone, WhatsApp will instantly alert them whenever that person posts a new status and the alert will show their name and profile photo so it's easy to recognize without opening the app.
If users later decide they don’t want these alerts anymore, they can go back to the same place and choose the "Mute notifications" option to turn them off.
When you turn on notifications for someone's status updates, it stays completely private and WhatsApp won’t alert them that you’re receiving updates about their status.
However, the new feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
The Meta-owned platform is also rolling out a feature to create notification reminders for missed calls.
Some beta testers now have access to new feature that lets them set reminders for missed calls directly in the chat where the call happened.
Similar to how you interact with text or media messages, the missed call notification now has an option to schedule a reminder, making it easier to call back later.