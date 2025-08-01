Instagram limits live streaming to creators with 1,000 followers 

Home / Sci-Tech

In a surprising development, Instagram has raised the bar for going live. The app has now set limit to have a public account with up to 1,000 followers to go live.

The news has been confirmed to TechCrunch, and it marks a significant policy shift in how the app approaches its live streaming feature.

Previously, it allowed users to go live, regardless of how many follower do you have.

The move will be a major setback for smaller creators on the app with less than 1,000 followers, including regular users with private accounts who just enjoyed going live with their friends for fun.

If private accounts with less than 1,000 followers try to go live, they will receive a notice, which reads, “We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”

This update is similar to the TikTok app, which only allows users to go live once they reach 1,000 followers.

However, the reason behind the update remains under wraps. Instagram mentioned that the move is particularly designed to offer a streamlined user experience.

In addition, it may also be a strategic way for Meta to save money, as hosting live streams costs a significant amount of money.

