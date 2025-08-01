Home / Sci-Tech

Samsung TVs return to normal function after major outage

The reason behind the outage remains unclear, and Samsung has also not officially addressed the issue yet

Samsung TVs return to normal function after major outage
Samsung TVs return to normal function after major outage

Samsung smart TVs return to normal again after facing a global outage.

Affected users across Reddit and different sites, including Samsung’s community forum, began reporting problems with their TVs at around 5 PM ET on Thursday.

Users were struggling to launch apps such as Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.

While apps were still visible on the Samsung TV menu, attempting to launch them would show a range of error messages, including server maintenance, lost connectivity, and certification issues.

However, several users discovered that Netflix was not affected by an outage, which uses its own content delivery network.

However, the reason behind the outage remains unclear, and Samsung has also not officially addressed the issue on its social channels and websites.

One Redditor claimed to receive a response from the company’s support, stating the South Korean-based tech giant was “aware of a potential disruption of service on your Samsung TV,” and that its engineering team was constantly trying to restore its services “as soon as possible.”

Whatever caused the outage, multiple users are seeing a return to normal functions.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions

Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions
Mark Zuckerberg offered investors a glimpse into his AI strategy ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls
The missed call notification now has an option to schedule a reminder, making it easier to call back later

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, and other updates to public
With latest update, iOS and iPadOS users in the EU can download alternate app stores and to install apps directly from websites

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators
With this significant update, TikTok has released its latest variant of Instagram’s broadcast channels called 'Creator Chat Room'

OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more

OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more
OpenAI’s Study Mode is currently available to all users of ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans

Google’s NotebookLM introduces Video Overviews

Google’s NotebookLM introduces Video Overviews
Alongside Video Overviews, Google has announced a few updates to NotebookLM’s Studio panel

Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI

Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI
OpenAI reportedly aims to ensure that Microsoft installs it's technology safely, especially as it approaches AGI

TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos

TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos
with this update, TikTok streamlines the process of adding your favourite tracks to your preferred music streaming platform