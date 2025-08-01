Samsung TVs return to normal function after major outage

Samsung smart TVs return to normal again after facing a global outage.
Affected users across Reddit and different sites, including Samsung’s community forum, began reporting problems with their TVs at around 5 PM ET on Thursday.
Users were struggling to launch apps such as Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.
While apps were still visible on the Samsung TV menu, attempting to launch them would show a range of error messages, including server maintenance, lost connectivity, and certification issues.
However, several users discovered that Netflix was not affected by an outage, which uses its own content delivery network.
However, the reason behind the outage remains unclear, and Samsung has also not officially addressed the issue on its social channels and websites.
One Redditor claimed to receive a response from the company’s support, stating the South Korean-based tech giant was “aware of a potential disruption of service on your Samsung TV,” and that its engineering team was constantly trying to restore its services “as soon as possible.”
Whatever caused the outage, multiple users are seeing a return to normal functions.