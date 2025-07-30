TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators

TikTok has announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of advanced features, including improved parental controls, the latest engaging wellbeing tool, and additional features for creators.
TikTok adds latest parental controls
Byte-Dance-owned app will introduce the latest parental controls to Family Pairing, enabling parents to associate their accounts with their teen’s account, ensuring enhanced safety.
With this significant update, parents will be allowed to block certain accounts for their teen’s account.
In addition, parents will automatically receive notifications when their teen uploads a public video, photo, or story, allowing them to stay informed about their teen’s activity on the platform.
TikTok has now offered more control to parents into the teen’s privacy settings that their kid selects.
TikTok brings cutting-edge tools for creators
The company has brought “Creator Care Mode,” which automatically filters all the inappropriate, suspicious comments. Moreover, it filters comments from users whose comments are already disliked and deleted.
For an improved management of messages, TikTok has released the latest professional inbox experience called the “Creator Inbox,” including “Starred” and “Unread” folders, offering a streamlined user experience.
Furthermore, TikTok has released its latest variant of Instagram’s broadcast channels called “Creator Chat Room,” allowing users to receive feedback, share exclusive updates, and foster content.
It is important to note that Creator Chat Rooms are only accessible to creators aged 18 or above, with at least 5,000 followers, and a Subscription or Live Fan Club.
TikTok further brings “Content Check Lite,” allowing users to check out their content’s eligibility to appear in the For You feed. So, users can make crucial changes before posting.
Byte-Dance owned feature is releasing the latest feature dubbed Well-being Missions, which includes a plenty of short quizzes and engaging flash cards to assist individuals in developing balanced digital habits.