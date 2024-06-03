World

AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia

Advance Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su announced the MI325X accelerator, expected to be available in Q4 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 03, 2024
AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia
 AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled its newest AI processors on Monday, June 2, outlined plans to compete with Nvidia in the AI chip market over the next two years.

As per Reuters, at the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced the MI325X accelerator, expected to be available in Q4 2024.

The demand for advanced AI chips in data centers has surged, driven by the development of generative AI programs.

Currently, Nvidia dominates the AI semiconductor market with an 80% share.

Since last year, Nvidia has informed investors of its intention to shorten its release cycle to an annual schedule, and AMD has now adopted the same approach.

Lisa said, "AI is unquestionably our top priority as a company, and we have dedicated all of our development capabilities to achieving this."

She further added, "This annual cadence is something that is there because the market requires newer products and newer capabilities. Every year we have the next big thing such that we always have the most competitive portfolio."

AMD also previewed the MI350 series, set for release in 2025, which promises to perform 35 times better in AI inference compared to the current MI300 series.

Additionally, AMD also announced the MI400 series, arriving in 2026, based on the "Next" architecture.

Moreover, Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research, stated that companies looking for alternatives to Nvidia will appreciate AMD's new offerings.

He said, "AMD is taking Nvidia head-on."

Additionally, in April, Su projected AI chip sales of around $4 billion for 2024, an increase of $500 million from previous estimates. 

