Sabrina Carpenter's sixth-studio album 'Short N Sweet' to release in August

Sabrina Carpenter is set to drop her new album 'Short N Sweet' in August

  by Web Desk
  June 03, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter's sixth-studio album 'Short N Sweet' to release in August
Sabrina Carpenter is set to drop her new album 'Short N Sweet' in August 

Singer Sabrina Carpenter is ready to share her sixth full-length album titled Short N Sweet.

Carpenter took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared the good news with the sultry sweet album artwork that has her front and center with a ruby red kiss on her shoulder.


“I am so excited to announce my brand new album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ coming in August. This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too. I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out,” Carpenter captioned the post. 

After conquering hearts with her song Espresso, Carpenter is looking to serenade her fans with her new album.

The Platinum-certified single was seemingly a hit on charts in the UK and the United States, propelling her other tracks namely Feather that will also land in the Top 40 Radio.

Sabrina Carpenter was also a guest at the Saturday Night Live show and set the stage on fire at the California’s Coachella festival. That weekend she performed Espresso and surely melted hearts. 

