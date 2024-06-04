Royal

Kate Middleton in ‘far worse condition’, says Princess Diana’s biographer

Kate Middleton’s ‘exhausting’ health update issued by Lady Colin Campbell

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Kate Middleton in ‘far worse condition’, says Princess Diana’s biographer
Kate Middleton’s ‘exhausting’ health update issued by Lady Colin Campbell

Kate Middleton is in an incredibly poor state of health, according to Princess Diana’s biographer, Lady Colin Campbell.

As reported by Marca, the author has offered some insight into the Prince of Wales’ current condition, which has been so far sealed shut behind private doors.

To remind royal fans of the privacy request, she first quoted Kate Middleton from her announcement video, saying, “We need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Lady Colin Campbell immediately moved on to declare that the Prince of Wales’ is in “far worse condition than anyone thought.”

“Kate Middleton is very ill,” she suggested.

Then, added, “The treatment is exhausting. She has to set herself aside to recover and to be able to look after her three children, who are very young. It’s as simple as that, she is too ill to be active.”

As of now, no one outside the royal family knows when Prince William’s wife will make a public return to her royal duties and what recovery timeline has been given by her doctors.

A thick shadow of secrecy has covered Kate Middleton since she started undergoing cancer treatments.

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US

Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Royal News

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Prince William finds ‘new circle’ in Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s absence
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s double standards for part-time royals exposed
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Prince Harry shares first major statement after King Charles’ UK snub
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Kate Middleton aims to ‘savor every moment’ with her kids amid cancer treatment
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship