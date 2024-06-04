Kate Middleton in ‘far worse condition’, says Princess Diana’s biographer

Kate Middleton is in an incredibly poor state of health, according to Princess Diana’s biographer, Lady Colin Campbell.
As reported by Marca, the author has offered some insight into the Prince of Wales’ current condition, which has been so far sealed shut behind private doors.
To remind royal fans of the privacy request, she first quoted Kate Middleton from her announcement video, saying, “We need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”
Lady Colin Campbell immediately moved on to declare that the Prince of Wales’ is in “far worse condition than anyone thought.”
“Kate Middleton is very ill,” she suggested.
Then, added, “The treatment is exhausting. She has to set herself aside to recover and to be able to look after her three children, who are very young. It’s as simple as that, she is too ill to be active.”
As of now, no one outside the royal family knows when Prince William’s wife will make a public return to her royal duties and what recovery timeline has been given by her doctors.
A thick shadow of secrecy has covered Kate Middleton since she started undergoing cancer treatments.