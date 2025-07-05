King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan

King Charles is wishing “Happy Pride” to you all!
On Saturday, July 5, the monarch took to the Instagram handle of The Royal Family to extend his heartfelt wish ahead of London’s annual Pride Parade.
The 77-year-old monarch shared a delightful video featuring a special performance by The Coldstream Guards on the grounds of Buckingham Palace as they played a royal rendition of Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club.
“Happy Pride!” the Royal Family wrote in the caption alongside a rainbow and sparkle emoji.
Soon after King Charles’ post, royal fans rushed to the comment section to express gratitude, and admiration for the monarch’s open support.
“Did we just see the royal family make a post about pride?!?! And people say they are outdated or out of touch!” one wrote.
While another noted, “The king himself who believes strongly in God can also celebrate pride. Without any doubt or fear or prejudice. Shame millions of other people can’t!”
“Our King & Royal family showing that they support all their people to be true & authentic. And standing against hate,” the third added.
The firth commented, “I think it’s nice of the royals to have a small gesture with the gay community.”
The Pride Parade, which is set to take place later today, will feature 35,000 participants representing 500 different groups, including LGBT community organisations, businesses and partners, marching from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Place.