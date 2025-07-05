Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward

The Duchess of Edinburgh is preparing for a heartfelt solo journey abroad, marking a significant moment in her royal duties as she travels without her husband, Prince Edward.
Duchess Sophie is set to make significant three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from July 10 to 12, marking the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.
She will attend the official celebration at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre on July 11.
During the commemoration, she will deliver a message from King Charles,
Her visit will be an important moment in an effort of remembrance and reconciliation, as Britain shows support for peace-building efforts in the region.
Sophie’s visit will be her first visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the Royal Family last represented there by the Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, in 2015 for the 20th anniversary commemorations.
As part of the visit, the Duchess will honour the victims with a symbolic gesture at the cemetery and connect with Srebrenica mothers who lost their loved ones in the massacre.
Previously, Prince Edward’s wife has engaged with survivors from Bosnia and Herzegovina through video link in March 2021, as part of the UK's Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.
She will also engage with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, an issue she has championed extensively.
To note, Duchess Sophie's trip came after Prince Edward returned from a royal tour of Canada and resumed his royal duties.