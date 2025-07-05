King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium is trading royalty for music!

The 19-year-old royal, who is the youngest son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, has made a surprise career change as a DJ under the stage name, Vyntrix.

In recent weeks, Prince Emmanuel has released a series of electronic tracks, including Palace and Rio.

According to the third -in-line to Belgian throne, Vyntrix is a duo project, creating deep house and tech house music.

His music credits Emmanuel de Saxe as composer, a stylized reference to his full name, Emmanuel of Saxe-Coburg and a nod to his background in saxophone.

Prince Emmanuel, who is not a heir apparent, has instantly gained over 10,000 followers on his DJ Instagram account since his musical career came to light.

Following his career move, the royal has received been huge support by his extended family as Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri use Prince Emmanuel's track Rio at his summer garden party at Château Berg last month.

Grand Duke Henri, who is a cousin of King Philippe, featured the music in a delightful video of him and Grand Duchess María Teresa, which was posted on the Luxembourg Grand Ducal Court's Instagram page.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde share four kids, Princess Elisabeth, 23, Prince Gabriel, 21, Prince Emmanuel, 19, and younger sister Princess Eléonore, 17.

