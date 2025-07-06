King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act

King Charles is facing renewed criticism for his handling of Frogmore Cottage.
It is claimed that he's “sending the wrong message” by keeping the property vacant after evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As per GB News, the British Monarch, who is taking cost-cutting measures, evidenced by the Royal Train ceasing operations after 156 years of service has failed to handle Frogmore Cottage.
Robin Edwards, property buying agent at Curetons said, "Frogmore Cottage has become something of a symbol in the ongoing conversation around the Royal Family's finances and whether they offer good value for money to the taxpayer.”
The agent shared that it is a contradiction between the empty property and the monarchy's modernisation efforts.
Edward stated, "With the Sussexes having vacated the property several years ago and it now sitting empty, it raises awkward questions, particularly at a time when the monarchy is trying to show it is moving with the times and cutting back other costs, such as recently announcing the decommissioning of the Royal Train."
Expressing his concern about the implications of the vacant property, he stated, "From a property perspective, leaving a high-profile home like Frogmore Cottage unoccupied sends the wrong message. It's not just about optics, though; it's also about practicality," he said.
The agent also warned that empty properties face accelerated deterioration and emphasised the poor timing given the current economic pressures.
He said, "When many people in the country are struggling with the cost of living and housing costs in particular, leaving a royal residence empty does little to help the institution's public image."
Edwards proposed the idea of using the property for staff housing or short-term stays for visiting royals.
To note King Charles faced criticism after he decided that the historic train, which dates back to Queen Victoria's reign in 1869, will be decommissioned before 2027 due to high operating costs.