Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon

Princess Kate is once again proving her fashion finesse, with royal watchers praising her for striking the perfect balance with her jewellery choices at Wimbledon.
As per a commentator, the Princess of Wales is set to balance between tradition and contemporary sophistication with her jewellery at Wimbledon this year.
Kate has held the role of patron of the All England Club since 2016, making her expected appearance at next week's Men's Singles Final all the more likely, as she did in previous years.
Tobias Kormind, the managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds, Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller, disclosed what Kate might wear this year.
He said, "Wimbledon holds a special place in the Princess of Wales's heart, it was one of the first public events she attended after announcing she had begun cancer treatment.
Kormind stated, "Over the years, the Princess has paid subtle homage to tradition, with pearls remaining a constant in her courtside wardrobe.”
"Her choice of the Collingwood earrings, once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, who also cherished Wimbledon, always adds a personal touch to her ensemble,” the director added.
Kormind continued, "More recently, the Princess has begun to modernise her jewellery selections, favouring pieces by British designers that reflect her evolving style.”
Reflecting on Kate’s last year appearance, he said, "In 2024, she paired a purple dress with a gold torque bangle, balancing tradition with contemporary sophistication."
Kormind concluded, "This year, we can expect Kate to opt for a similar style and will no doubt carry the same sense of symbolism."
To note, the Princess of Wales is set to make her appearance at the prestigious tennis tournament this Wednesday.