Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days

Queen Camilla found strength in a surprisingly simple ritual during challenging periods of her life.
According to her son Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort would cope with difficult periods with a simple ritual.
While conversing with White Wine Question Time podcast, the 50-year-old food critic explained that the Queen believed in a simple four-word motto during her difficult periods: "You have to laugh".
“If you can't laugh about certain things that's what's kept her going I think, a sense of humour," he stated.
“You have to be able to laugh at things," Parker-Bowles reiterated.
He went on to say, "And whenever things got bad, we just pulled back together like the Roman centurions moving into their tortoise formation with the shields around."
The cook book writer highlighted, “It was important, that power of togetherness.”
Notably, Camilla's method gave comfort to her family during the challenging period as she endured media scrutiny when her relationship with the King Chalres went public.
Parker-Bowles reflected, “My mother, as the Queen now, is doing a magnificent job, we're all incredibly proud of her.”
He shared that becoming Queen was "never her aim", explaining: "It was just a story of two people who loved each other."
The Queen's son said that "not in a million years" did he expect his mother to assume the role of Queen Consort.
To note, The wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles took place in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, on 9 April 2005.