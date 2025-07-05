Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days


Queen Camilla found strength in a surprisingly simple ritual during challenging periods of her life.

According to her son Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort would cope with difficult periods with a simple ritual.

While conversing with White Wine Question Time podcast, the 50-year-old food critic explained that the Queen believed in a simple four-word motto during her difficult periods: "You have to laugh".

“If you can't laugh about certain things that's what's kept her going I think, a sense of humour," he stated.

“You have to be able to laugh at things," Parker-Bowles reiterated.

He went on to say, "And whenever things got bad, we just pulled back together like the Roman centurions moving into their tortoise formation with the shields around."

The cook book writer highlighted, “It was important, that power of togetherness.”

Notably, Camilla's method gave comfort to her family during the challenging period as she endured media scrutiny when her relationship with the King Chalres went public.

Parker-Bowles reflected, “My mother, as the Queen now, is doing a magnificent job, we're all incredibly proud of her.”

He shared that becoming Queen was "never her aim", explaining: "It was just a story of two people who loved each other."

The Queen's son said that "not in a million years" did he expect his mother to assume the role of Queen Consort.

To note, The wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles took place in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, on 9 April 2005.

Read more : Royal
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
The Kensington Palace shares delightful update after the Prince of Wales' esteemed royal visit to Women's football
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
The King and Queen share 4 kids, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel, and Princess Eléonore
Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns
Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns
'Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t' is the latest iteration of the show which originally ran from 1984 to 1996
Prince Edward resumes public engagements after his royal Canadian tour
Prince Edward resumes public engagements after his royal Canadian tour
The Duke of Edinburgh marked his first public engagement after returning from Canada
Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward
Duchess of Edinburgh is set to make significant three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan
King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan
The Coldstream Guards played a royal rendition of Chappell Roan’s 'Pink Pony Club' in Buckingham Palace
Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday
Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Earl Spencer releases exclusive pictures with American actress
Royal Family member publicly reveals her shocking sexuality after Pride Day
Royal Family member publicly reveals her shocking sexuality after Pride Day
A close member of the Royal Family has confirmed her sexuality in public after attending Pride parade
Meghan Markle honours Kate Middleton’s latest nod with rare public gesture
Meghan Markle honours Kate Middleton’s latest nod with rare public gesture
Princess Kate recently gave a prominent nod to Meghan Markle with her elegant fashion choice
Meghan Markle appears unfazed in new video after As Ever tea rip-off scandal
Meghan Markle appears unfazed in new video after As Ever tea rip-off scandal
The Duchess of Sussex turns a blind eye to the recent controversy surrounding her brand As Ever’s herbal teas
King Felipe leads two-day Spain-US Forum to discuss major bilateral issues
King Felipe leads two-day Spain-US Forum to discuss major bilateral issues
The Spanish King, Felipe VI, presides over inaugural dinner of the 28th edition of Spain-United States Forum
Meghan Markle celebrates July 4th with Prince Harry and kids
Meghan Markle celebrates July 4th with Prince Harry and kids
Meghan Markle recalls marking second date with the Duke of Sussex on Fourth of July