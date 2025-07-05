Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut

Prince William is sending his heartiest wishes to the Wales Women's football team after reaching a new height of achievement.

On Saturday, July 5, the next in line to the British throne turned to his joint Instagram account with his wife, Kate Middleton, to share the proud moment of his life.

In the red background photo, William wrote, "Best of luck to Wales as they make their Women's Euros debut."

The father-of-three continued, "A proud and historical moment for Welsh football. Pob lwe!"

According to the BBC, Wales' Women's team are just hours away from playing at their first major tournament at Euro 2025, against the Netherlands on Saturday, July 5.

This good luck wish from the Prince of Wales comes after his surprise visit to the Women's football team earlier this week.

Prince William's message for Women's football team: 

Notably, Kensington Palace shared the future monarch's message after his royal tour, saying, "An inspiring visit to St. George’s Park ahead of the Women’s Euros."

"Great to see the Lionesses inspiring more women and girls to get into football through the Made for This Game campaign before lending a hand with the Euros shirt printing! Sarina, the staff and the Lionesses are ready!"

During his esteemed royal visit, Prince William, who is the patron of the Football Association, has taken part in several key activities with the squad.    

