Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event

Princess Beatrix, the former Queen of Netherlands, is marking a major milestone!
On Saturday, July 5, the Dutch Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share a heartfelt glimpse into the 87-year-old monarch’s new engagement .
In the images, the mother of King Willem-Alexander could be seen beaming with delight as she marked 60th anniversary of The Horse Riding for the Disabled Foundation.
“Princess Beatrix is celebrating this anniversary at the Madurodam Riding School. After greeting and introducing the horses, the Princess follows the anniversary program. The theme is ‘circus’ and is performed by the SPG’s own riders and volunteers,” the Royal Family of The Netherlands wrote in the caption.
They further added, “The SPG was founded in 1965 to make horse riding possible for children and adults with a disability on a physiotherapeutic basis. In 1968, the Madurodam Riding School was opened by Princess Beatrix and to this day, horse riding lessons are given to children and adults with a disability.”
Princess Beatrix succeeded the Dutch throne following the abdication of her mother, Queen Juliana on April 30 1980 and ruled the country for 33 years.
On April 30, 2013, Queen Beatrix abdicated the Dutch throne at the Royal Palace Amsterdam.
She was succeeded by her eldest son, who became King Willem-Alexander and still ruling the country.