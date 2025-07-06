Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event

Princess Beatrix, the former Queen of Netherlands, is marking a major milestone!

On Saturday, July 5, the Dutch Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share a heartfelt glimpse into the 87-year-old monarch’s new engagement .

In the images, the mother of King Willem-Alexander could be seen beaming with delight as she marked 60th anniversary of The Horse Riding for the Disabled Foundation.

“Princess Beatrix is celebrating this anniversary at the Madurodam Riding School. After greeting and introducing the horses, the Princess follows the anniversary program. The theme is ‘circus’ and is performed by the SPG’s own riders and volunteers,” the Royal Family of The Netherlands wrote in the caption.


They further added, “The SPG was founded in 1965 to make horse riding possible for children and adults with a disability on a physiotherapeutic basis. In 1968, the Madurodam Riding School was opened by Princess Beatrix and to this day, horse riding lessons are given to children and adults with a disability.”

Princess Beatrix succeeded the Dutch throne following the abdication of her mother, Queen Juliana on April 30 1980 and ruled the country for 33 years.

On April 30, 2013, Queen Beatrix abdicated the Dutch throne at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. 

She was succeeded by her eldest son, who became King Willem-Alexander and still ruling the country.

Read more : Royal
King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act
King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act
The British Monarch is under fire for neglecting behaviour amid his cost-cutting measures
Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days
Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days
Tom Parker Bowles shared that the Queen Consort coped a difficult periods with a simple ritual
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
The Kensington Palace shares delightful update after the Prince of Wales' esteemed royal visit to Women's football
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
The King and Queen share 4 kids, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel, and Princess Eléonore
Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns
Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns
'Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t' is the latest iteration of the show which originally ran from 1984 to 1996
Prince Edward resumes public engagements after his royal Canadian tour
Prince Edward resumes public engagements after his royal Canadian tour
The Duke of Edinburgh marked his first public engagement after returning from Canada
Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward
Duchess of Edinburgh is set to make significant three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan
King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan
The Coldstream Guards played a royal rendition of Chappell Roan’s 'Pink Pony Club' in Buckingham Palace
Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday
Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Earl Spencer releases exclusive pictures with American actress
Royal Family member publicly reveals her shocking sexuality after Pride Day
Royal Family member publicly reveals her shocking sexuality after Pride Day
A close member of the Royal Family has confirmed her sexuality in public after attending Pride parade
Meghan Markle honours Kate Middleton’s latest nod with rare public gesture
Meghan Markle honours Kate Middleton’s latest nod with rare public gesture
Princess Kate recently gave a prominent nod to Meghan Markle with her elegant fashion choice
Meghan Markle appears unfazed in new video after As Ever tea rip-off scandal
Meghan Markle appears unfazed in new video after As Ever tea rip-off scandal
The Duchess of Sussex turns a blind eye to the recent controversy surrounding her brand As Ever’s herbal teas