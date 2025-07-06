Duchess Sophie gears up for high-profile visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Duchess Sophie gears up for high-profile visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina


Duchess Sophie is preparing to step in for King Charles once again.

In a new update, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Edinburgh is gearing up to embark on a high-profile royal visit in the Balkans next week.

They shared that Prince Edward’s wife will pay a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from July 10 to 12, making it a three-day royal trip.

The major visit comes on the milestone 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

Srebrenica Genocide, also known as the Srebrenica massacre, happened in July 1995 during the Bosnian War, where over 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces.

It is regarded as the worst and largest mass killing in Europe since World War II and is recognised as a genocide.

Duchess Sophie’s first day engagements in Bosnia and Herzegovina:

On July 10, which will mark the trip’s first day, Duchess Sophie will visit Sarajevo's Old Town, where she will hear from a local female peace builder, getting insights into the impact of the conflict on women and the role they play in reconciliation.

She will also have a meeting with the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina – an organisation that aims to find the missing and lost people from the 1990s war – and a meeting with religious leader, who play a significant role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the country.

Duchess Sophie’s second day tasks in Bosnia and Herzegovina:

On the next day, July 11, the Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the official commemoration at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, where she will read a special message from King Charles.

This will be followed by Sophie laying a flower in remembrance at the nearby cemetery for genocide victims, before meeting some of the mothers of Srebrenica, who lost relatives, including sons, husbands and fathers, in the genocide.

During the visit, King Charles’ sister-in-law will meet UK military personnel serving with NATO in the region, as well as the Commander of NATO and the Commander of EUFOR Operation ALTHEA, which maintains a Safe and Secure Environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Notably, this marks the Duchess of Edinburgh's first visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The most recent visit by a member of the Royal Family was by the Princess Anne in July 2015, to mark the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

Read more : Royal
Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion
Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion
Meghan Markle receives extreme backlash for trying to be ‘center of any show’ after becoming famous
Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon
Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales is set to balance between tradition and contemporary sophistication at this year Wimbledon
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event
The former Queen of Netherlands succeeded the Dutch throne in 1980 and ruled the country for 33 years
King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act
King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act
The British Monarch is under fire for neglecting behaviour amid his cost-cutting measures
Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days
Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days
Tom Parker Bowles shared that the Queen Consort coped a difficult periods with a simple ritual
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
The Kensington Palace shares delightful update after the Prince of Wales' esteemed royal visit to Women's football
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
The King and Queen share 4 kids, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel, and Princess Eléonore
Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns
Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns
'Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t' is the latest iteration of the show which originally ran from 1984 to 1996
Prince Edward resumes public engagements after his royal Canadian tour
Prince Edward resumes public engagements after his royal Canadian tour
The Duke of Edinburgh marked his first public engagement after returning from Canada
Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie carries out emotional royal duty without Prince Edward
Duchess of Edinburgh is set to make significant three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan
King Charles wishes ‘Happy Pride’ with soulful rendition of Chappell Roan
The Coldstream Guards played a royal rendition of Chappell Roan’s 'Pink Pony Club' in Buckingham Palace
Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday
Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Earl Spencer releases exclusive pictures with American actress