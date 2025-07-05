Prince Harry brutally roasted by ‘grotesque’ puppet as ‘Spitting Image’ returns

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Prince Harry has been brutally roasted by a hideous puppet as the legendary satirical programme, Spitting Image, has returned.

The iconic British satirical series, which mercilessly mocks political leaders and prominent figures, has relaunched as a new YouTube show and in the first episode they targeted none other than the Duke of Sussex.

In the 11-minute teaser episode of the Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t, Prince Harry’s grotesque puppet with a receding red hairline featured prominently.

“I’m Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Just a regular guy with a title who’s fifth in line to the throne, the duke’s puppet introduces himself in the teaser and went on to joke that he got into podcasting as he has no other “discernible talent”.

During the whole clip, multiple digs were taken at the Duke of Sussex as well as his wife Meghan Markle and their lifestyle in Montecito, California.

The show also made reference to Harry’s latest bombshell BBC interview where he expressed his desire to reconcile with father, King Charles, who would no longer speak to him.

“Speak directly to me daddy, please?” puppet Harry said as he was seen talking on the phone.

Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t is the latest iteration of the show which originally ran from 1984 to 1996.

The series promises to deliver "a no holds barred up-to-the-minute assault on the world of politics, pop culture and media control".

