Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion

  By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle has been facing the heat for snubbing Suits reunion, the NBC show that made her famous.

The Duchess of Sussex was a struggling actress before she landed the role of assistant Rachel Zane on Suits. She starred in the legal drama from 2011 to 2018, for seven seasons, before marrying Prince Harry.

A source told Radar Online, “Meghan would not be in the position she is today if producer Aaron Korsh hadn't cast her in the original show. And it was a bit arrogant of her, not to mention bad karma, to totally turn her back on the franchise that gave her such a huge break.”

Meghan decided not to appear in NBC's reboot Suits LA, which got canceled after one season.

"Obviously there's a lot of disappointment among the cast right now. The consensus is that if Meghan had wanted to lend her support it would have made all the difference, at least in terms of perception, but she clearly had other ideas,” the tipster added.

Meghan was also trolled for trying to be the “center of any show” after making a name for herself in the acting industry.

Tabloids also reported that the Duchess has shifted her focus beyond acting, leveraging her Netflix deal to produce and star in projects like her cooking series With Love, Meghan.

