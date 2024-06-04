Entertainment

Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert

Diana Ross, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Jack White and more artists will perform at Michigan Central on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Diana Ross, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Jack White and many more pop singers are ready to perform at Michigan Central, an all-star music event executive produced by Eminem.

On June 3, Common, Fantasia, the Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Illa J, Melissa Etheridge, Theo Parrish, Slum Village and Sky Jetta were invited as “surprise special guests” for the concert.

As per press release of the event, the Detroit concert is expected to be “the greatest assemblage of all-star musical talent in Detroit since the legendary Motown Showcases.”

The pop artists will celebrate the reopening of the once-abandoned Michigan Central Station following a six-year restoration by Ford Motor Company.

The executive chair of Ford said in a statement, “We wanted to celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station in style and make it a night to remember for Detroiters and people watching around the world.”

He added, “I am honored and grateful that so many of Detroit’s musical legends, sports heroes, artists and innovators are joining us to celebrate the city we all love and the bright future we are creating together.”

The Eminem produced music event will take place in person on Thursday, June 6.

