Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her emotions in a new statement.
The Immaculate actress penned a touching note on Instagram on Sunday, November 2, reflecting on her feelings and how a new experience has “completely changed” her.
Alongside a three-slide gallery of photos and a video, the 28-year-old American actress penned, “Christy your story has completely changed me, and as we get closer to sharing this film with the world I wanted to share something.”
She continued, “One of the first things I watched when I got this role was this video. Her powerful testimony at her ex husbands hearing. The man who tried to kill her.”
“I hope this film helps so many others @christy.movie NOV 7th,” concluded the caption.
The carousel included a spine-chilling clip from the real Christy Martin’s powerful testimony in the court at her former husband’s hearing.
Directed by David Michôd, Christy is an upcoming biographical sports drama film based on the life of Christy Martin, a former professional boxer.
The movie revolves around “Martin's rise to becoming America's most well known female boxer in the 1990s, and later her husband's attempt to murder her in 2010.”
Slated to release on November 7, 2025, Christy stars Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, and Ethan Embry in the ensemble cast.
Sydney Sweeney’s heartwarming reflection comes amid her ongoing whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun.
The lovebirds were first linked together in early September 2025, and made their romance public later that month.