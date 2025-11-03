Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message

Shakira has concluded one more stop of her thrilling tour.
The Soltera hitmaker, who is currently on her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres ya No Lloran, concluded the Colombia leg over the weekend.
After wrapping up the shows, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner took to Instagram on Sunday, November 2, to share mesmerizing glimpses from the concerts along with a special gratitude message to fans.
Reflecting on her final Colombian show at Vive Claro, Shakira wrote, “Bogota, last night, more than a concert, it was a soul hug.”
“Colombia, thank you for these nine unforgettable concerts, for flying high with me, for reminding me who I am, where I come from and for being my home and my strength,” she continued.
The songstress concluded her sweet statement, expressing, “I love them!”
On the final show, the Waka Waka hitmaker rocked the stage in a dazzling, glittery dress, sparkling the whole stadium with her presence as she delivered an energetic performance.
Fans’ reaction:
“How beautiful it is to see you shine like you deserve. Thank you for so much,” expressed one in the comments.
Another praised, “Woooo what a surprise Shak! We can't stop the excitement! You make us so happy! We love you.”
A third gushed, “Every concert of yours is unforgettable.”
Shakira is not scheduled to perform her next three shows at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Ecuador on November 8, 9, and 11, 2025.