Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who share a three-year-old son, have decided to part ways after 10 years of romance

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have called it quits after 10 years of romance.

The pair, who were one of hip-hop and R&B's most celebrated duos, have reportedly made the decision to take different paths, as both Big Sean and Aiko shared distinct plans for the future.

While the Stay Ready crooner was ready to walk down the aisle, the rapper, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, remained adamant on his disapproval of the idea of marriage.

Previously, Big Sean and Aiko broke up in March 2019, with the singer sharing a message on social media, noting, "Me and Sean are good. I've got tons of love for him."

They got back together and made a public appearance in 2021, on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean relationship timeline:

    Big Sean and Aiko first met in 2012 at a music studio, and at the time, the 37-year-old already had a boyfriend.

    They started off as friends, and in 2017, when both of them were singles, they decided to pursue their relationship romantically.

    Big Sean and Aiko never got engaged or married to each other over the course of their relationship; however, they do share a 3-year-old son, Noah.

    Despite their explosive chemistry, in and outside the studio, Aiko had to take a step back, as she was expecting more commitment from Big Sean.

    After giving him "multiple ultimatums", she made peace with the fact that the "ring wasn't coming. She decided it was time to move on," an insider noted.

    Moreover, a source close to the couple revealed, "They're in a great place — it's peaceful. They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what's best for their child."

    Their relationship has inspired countless collaborations and emotional tracks, including Beware featuring Lil Wayne, I Know, and None of Your Concern.

