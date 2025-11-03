Entertainment

Justin Bieber dishes details about 'touring' plans amid new music rumours

Justin Bieber has gotten candid about his tour plans amid new album rumours.

The Peaches singer talked about the challenges of tours and the hurdles he has to face behind leaving his wife Hailey Bieber and their 15-month-old son, Jack Blues.

During the latest Twitch livestream on Halloween, Justin shared, “Touring takes so much out of you, and I’ve done it since I was a kid. Even the idea of touring sounds super daunting. I always start out really loving it and then it gets to a point where I am super burnt out."

The pop icon added, "I really wanna do spot-date where I pick a city and do a couple of shows and not commit to a whole two years."

Justin's tour plans confession comes amid new album rumours.

After a long hiatus, he released SWAG on July 11, 2025 and SWAG II on September 5, 2025.

Justin is reportedly set to headline Coachella next year.

A source close to the musician told People, "Justin’s Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he’s excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella."

He will take to the stage for the Saturday shows, April 11 and April 18, 2026.

