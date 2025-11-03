Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Bianca Censori has made the first public appearance after taking a subtle dig at Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS.
As per Daily Mail, the Australia model was spotted jetting into Melbourne Airport on Monday morning after a long flight from Los Angeles.
Arriving just in time for the Melbourne Cup, Kanye West’s wife wore her wedding ring.
For the airport look, she opted for a tight grey top layered over high-waisted underpants and reflective gold stockings.
The 30-year-old Aussie further shocked onlookers by completing her racy look with a pair of silver pointy-toed stilettos, a cropped fur jacket and a black Hermès Birkin.
However, she tried to hide her face beneath a khaki baker-boy cap.
Bianca’s airport appearance comes after she took a subtle dig at Kim’s brand.
Over the weekend, she returned to Instagram after a long hiatus and posted pictures in chic shapewear.
Her post appeared to take a subtle swipe at Kim's SKIMS, especially with her own brand, Bianca, set to launch next month.
A source close to Bianca and Kanye recently told Radar Online, "This goes way beyond fashion. Kanye sees this as his revenge play, he's determined to outdo Kim on every front. Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created."
Notably, Bianca’s brand is set to launch on December 11.