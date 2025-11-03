Entertainment

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence

Celeste Rivas' dismembered body was found in a trunk of the Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September

D4vd case: Celeste Rivas' cause of death expected soon amid LAPD silence

The disturbing case of Celeste Rivas' death is set to receive a major update within 10 days, claimed the private investigator.

Steve Fischer, who was hired by D4vd's former landlord after authorities searched the Hollywood Hills residence to find evidence related to the teen's death, has shared some of his latest findings on his X account.

In his social media post, the PI revealed that all the pending death cases, likely awaiting toxicology results, now have "established causes and manners of death through about September 1st or 2nd."

This could mean that Celeste, whose body was discovered on September 8, just a day after her 15th birthday, could have her cause of death determined within the next 10 days.

Although the new revelation does not mean that the full autopsy report will be completed, Steve pointed out that the cause and manner of death could be revealed from the initial report.

"This assumes her case timeline is consistent with other recent cases at the Medical Examiner's Office," he concluded.

The private investigator's statement means that Celeste Rivas' death details could come to light almost two months after the discovery of her body.

Previously, it was determined that she has been dead for at least a few months and was reported missing in April 2024.

D4vd, who has been the recurring name in the case, as the teen was found in his Tesla and there are multiple speculations about their alleged romance, has remained quiet about her death.

Just after her body was found, it was reported that the 20-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was cooperating with the authorities, and almost a week later, he cancelled all of his shows and appearances while also moving out of the LA residence after it was searched.

D4vd's current whereabouts remain a mystery, as LAPD has not named him or anyone else a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas while awaiting autopsy results to take the next step.

