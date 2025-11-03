Entertainment

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever

From Jessica Rabbit to Medusa: 10 outrageous costumes that prove she’s the ‘Queen of Spooky Season’

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Heidi Klums top ten jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever
Heidi Klum's top ten jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever 

When it comes to Halloween, no one does it quite like Heidi Klum. 

The supermodel and "Queen of Halloween" has turned spooky season into an art form, making her annual costume reveal one of Hollywood’s most anticipated events.

From full-body prosthetics to jaw-dropping transformations, Heidi never fails to stun.

Here’s a look back at her 10 most iconic Halloween costumes from 2015 to date.

Heidi Klum turned into Jessica Rabbit in 2015:

Heidi’s transformation into the sultry cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit remains a fan favorite.

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit
Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit 

With exaggerated curves, prosthetic makeup, and a sparkly red gown, she looked like the animated diva come to life.

Shocking Halloween clones in 2016:

Heidi Klum chose herself over any Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump costume for her annual over-the-top Halloween party in 2016.

Heidi Klum arrives at her Halloween party with five clones in 2016
Heidi Klum arrives at her Halloween party with five clones in 2016 

As she arrived at her annual Halloween party with five model clones in tow, she left fans "freaking out" with her jaw-dropping transformation.

Heidi Klum in Michael Jackson 'Thriller costume in 2017:

In 2017, Heidi Klum dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video for her annual Halloween party.

Heidi Klum as Michael Jacksons thriller costume
Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson's thriller costume 

Her highly detailed and elaborate costume involved several hours of preparation and extensive prosthetics to recreate the werecat look from the video.

A tribute to the Michael Jackson music video, complete with Klum and friends performing the iconic dance.

Heidi Klum as Shrek's Fiona in 2018:

Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for 2018’s take on her famously elaborate Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum and her husband as Shrek and Fiona
Heidi Klum and her husband as Shrek and Fiona 

The former Project Runway host, 45, and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, 29, channeled the Shrek franchise’s beloved ogres, Fiona and Shrek, at her 19th Annual Halloween Party.

Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween costume is her most gruesome of all time:

In 2019, the 46-year-old model gave the world more than a glimpse of what it takes to claim the title of "The Queen of Halloween" by documenting her extensive several-hour costume and makeup process.

She dressed as a gruesome, flesh-eating alien with exposed muscle, guts, and a glowing brain while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was a bloodied astronaut.

Heidi Klum brings her family for 2020 Zombie look:

Halloween was extra special for her in 2020 because she created a homemade horror film with her family instead of hosting her annual party due to the pandemic.

Heidi Klum as Zombie
Heidi Klum as Zombie  

The short film featured Klum and her four children and husband, Tom Kaulitz, transforming into zombie mummies, which she noted was a COVID-19 twist on the holiday.

Heidi Klum as a Zombie mom in 2021:

In 2021, for her annual Halloween celebrations, she did not host a lavish annual party due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic but instead shared a series of photos and a "haunting short film" on her Instagram account.

Heidi Klum as Zombie
Heidi Klum as Zombie 

At the time, she showed her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, splayed across fake gravestones with their names and birth years (with a question mark for the death year), captioned: “Until death do us part”, which left their fans in shock.

The Worm in 2022:

Heidi shocked fans when she turned up as a giant, hyper-realistic worm wrapped around husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum as The Worm
Heidi Klum as The Worm 

Equal parts terrifying and hilarious, this look went viral for its commitment — she literally wriggled on the floor for photos!

The Peacock in 2023:

Heidi’s latest masterpiece saw her dressed as an extravagant peacock, complete with massive feathers and glittering details — proving that after two decades, she’s still the undisputed queen of Halloween.

Heidi Klum as The Peacock
Heidi Klum as The Peacock 

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 2024:

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz channelled E.T. from the 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 2024 for spooky season.

Heidi Klum as extra terrestrial
Heidi Klum as extra terrestrial 

She created this look with the help of 30 FX artists, who spent an entire year crafting two versions of the beloved character.

Heidi Klum as Medusa in 2025:

Heidi Klum has revealed her latest Halloween costume, donning green scales and squirming snakes to transform herself into Medusa.

Heidi Klum as Medusa
Heidi Klum as Medusa 

She said she loves the Greek myth of Medusa, in which a goddess turns a beautiful woman into a monster with serpents for hair, the sight of which turns living things around her to stone. 

Whether she’s slithering as a worm or flying high as a butterfly, Heidi Klum’s Halloween transformations are a masterclass in creativity, humor, and fearless commitment. Here’s hoping next year’s look is her wildest yet!  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who share a three-year-old son, have decided to part ways after 10 years of romance

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message
The ‘Soltera’ singer wraps Colombia leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartwarming note

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance
The ‘Christy’ actress reflects on her feelings amid her whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours
Justin Bieber breaks silence on his tour plans ahead of new album release

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil
The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress recounts emotional personal experience as she promotes her new film ‘Die My Love’

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS
Bianca Censori snubs Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS with unexpected Instagarm return

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split
Jacob Elordi's rumoured new flame looks uncannily like ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating
The ‘Christy’ actress was caught catching up with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino amid relationship with Scooter Braun

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs
The ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper makes her NFL debut as she cheers on her boyfriend Stefon Diggs at Gillette Stadium

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage
Selena Gomez reevals how she tackles mental health challanges after wedding with Benny Blanco

Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute

Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute
The ‘Friends’ starlet posts loving tribute to her boyfriend Jim Curtis on his special day

Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post

Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post
Britney Spears deletes her official Instagram account following disturbing messages