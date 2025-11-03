Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever

When it comes to Halloween, no one does it quite like Heidi Klum.
The supermodel and "Queen of Halloween" has turned spooky season into an art form, making her annual costume reveal one of Hollywood’s most anticipated events.
From full-body prosthetics to jaw-dropping transformations, Heidi never fails to stun.
Here’s a look back at her 10 most iconic Halloween costumes from 2015 to date.
Heidi Klum turned into Jessica Rabbit in 2015:
Heidi’s transformation into the sultry cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit remains a fan favorite.
With exaggerated curves, prosthetic makeup, and a sparkly red gown, she looked like the animated diva come to life.
Shocking Halloween clones in 2016:
Heidi Klum chose herself over any Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump costume for her annual over-the-top Halloween party in 2016.
As she arrived at her annual Halloween party with five model clones in tow, she left fans "freaking out" with her jaw-dropping transformation.
Heidi Klum in Michael Jackson 'Thriller costume in 2017:
In 2017, Heidi Klum dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" music video for her annual Halloween party.
Her highly detailed and elaborate costume involved several hours of preparation and extensive prosthetics to recreate the werecat look from the video.
A tribute to the Michael Jackson music video, complete with Klum and friends performing the iconic dance.
Heidi Klum as Shrek's Fiona in 2018:
Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for 2018’s take on her famously elaborate Halloween costumes.
The former Project Runway host, 45, and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, 29, channeled the Shrek franchise’s beloved ogres, Fiona and Shrek, at her 19th Annual Halloween Party.
Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween costume is her most gruesome of all time:
In 2019, the 46-year-old model gave the world more than a glimpse of what it takes to claim the title of "The Queen of Halloween" by documenting her extensive several-hour costume and makeup process.
She dressed as a gruesome, flesh-eating alien with exposed muscle, guts, and a glowing brain while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was a bloodied astronaut.
Heidi Klum brings her family for 2020 Zombie look:
Halloween was extra special for her in 2020 because she created a homemade horror film with her family instead of hosting her annual party due to the pandemic.
The short film featured Klum and her four children and husband, Tom Kaulitz, transforming into zombie mummies, which she noted was a COVID-19 twist on the holiday.
Heidi Klum as a Zombie mom in 2021:
In 2021, for her annual Halloween celebrations, she did not host a lavish annual party due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic but instead shared a series of photos and a "haunting short film" on her Instagram account.
At the time, she showed her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, splayed across fake gravestones with their names and birth years (with a question mark for the death year), captioned: “Until death do us part”, which left their fans in shock.
The Worm in 2022:
Heidi shocked fans when she turned up as a giant, hyper-realistic worm wrapped around husband Tom Kaulitz.
Equal parts terrifying and hilarious, this look went viral for its commitment — she literally wriggled on the floor for photos!
The Peacock in 2023:
Heidi’s latest masterpiece saw her dressed as an extravagant peacock, complete with massive feathers and glittering details — proving that after two decades, she’s still the undisputed queen of Halloween.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 2024:
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz channelled E.T. from the 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 2024 for spooky season.
She created this look with the help of 30 FX artists, who spent an entire year crafting two versions of the beloved character.
Heidi Klum as Medusa in 2025:
Heidi Klum has revealed her latest Halloween costume, donning green scales and squirming snakes to transform herself into Medusa.
She said she loves the Greek myth of Medusa, in which a goddess turns a beautiful woman into a monster with serpents for hair, the sight of which turns living things around her to stone.
Whether she’s slithering as a worm or flying high as a butterfly, Heidi Klum’s Halloween transformations are a masterclass in creativity, humor, and fearless commitment. Here’s hoping next year’s look is her wildest yet!