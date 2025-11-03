Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil

The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress recounts emotional personal experience as she promotes her new film ‘Die My Love’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil
Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her emotional experience after welcoming second baby.

At the premiere of her new film Die My Love in New York City over the weekend, the No Hard Feelings actress recounted her heartbreaking experience with second postpartum, shockingly revealing suffering from anxiety.

The 35-year-old actress, who plays the role of a new mom dealing with the weight of motherhood, opened up about how her bad postpartum experience with her second baby helped her understand and get into the character better.

For those unfamiliar, Lawrence welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year. 

“I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby]. I think that just added another layer,” she stated.

At one point during the interview, Lawrence made a heart-shattering confession about her tough days and taking care of her newborn, noting, “I just thought every time he was sleeping he was dead. I thought he cried because he didn’t like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children.”

The Red Sparrow starlet flashed back to another emotional experience, sharing that she started on a random day while asking ChatGPT a question about breastfeeding.

“You’re doing the most amazing thing for your baby. You’re such a loving mother,” responded the AI tool, making the actress feel better.

Jennifer Lawrence starrer Die My Love is set to release on November 7, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko break up for second time after decade-long romance
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who share a three-year-old son, have decided to part ways after 10 years of romance

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message

Shakira posts mesmerizing glimpses from Colombia show with sweet message
The ‘Soltera’ singer wraps Colombia leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour with heartwarming note

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney says she’s ‘completely changed’ amid Scooter Braun romance
The ‘Christy’ actress reflects on her feelings amid her whirlwind romance with Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours

Justin Bieber dishes details about ‘touring’ plans amid new music rumours
Justin Bieber breaks silence on his tour plans ahead of new album release

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Bianca Censori breaks cover after subtle dig at Kim Kardashian's SKIMS
Bianca Censori snubs Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS with unexpected Instagarm return

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever

Heidi Klum's top 10 jaw-dropping Halloween transformations ever
From Jessica Rabbit to Medusa: 10 outrageous costumes that prove she’s the ‘Queen of Spooky Season’

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split

Jacob Elordi steps out for lunch date with mystery woman after Olivia split
Jacob Elordi's rumoured new flame looks uncannily like ex-girlfriend Olivia Jade

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence after meeting ex Davino amid Scooter Braun dating
The ‘Christy’ actress was caught catching up with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino amid relationship with Scooter Braun

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs

Cardi B channels Taylor Swift energy in NFL debut to cheer Stefon Diggs
The ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper makes her NFL debut as she cheers on her boyfriend Stefon Diggs at Gillette Stadium

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage

Selena Gomez makes unexpected mental health confession after marriage
Selena Gomez reevals how she tackles mental health challanges after wedding with Benny Blanco

Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute

Jennifer Aniston makes Jim Curtis romance Instagram official with loving tribute
The ‘Friends’ starlet posts loving tribute to her boyfriend Jim Curtis on his special day

Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post

Britney Spears vanishes from Instagram after alarming post
Britney Spears deletes her official Instagram account following disturbing messages