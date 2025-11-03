Jennifer Lawrence makes heart-shattering confession about her mental turmoil

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her emotional experience after welcoming second baby.
At the premiere of her new film Die My Love in New York City over the weekend, the No Hard Feelings actress recounted her heartbreaking experience with second postpartum, shockingly revealing suffering from anxiety.
The 35-year-old actress, who plays the role of a new mom dealing with the weight of motherhood, opened up about how her bad postpartum experience with her second baby helped her understand and get into the character better.
For those unfamiliar, Lawrence welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year.
“I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby]. I think that just added another layer,” she stated.
At one point during the interview, Lawrence made a heart-shattering confession about her tough days and taking care of her newborn, noting, “I just thought every time he was sleeping he was dead. I thought he cried because he didn’t like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children.”
The Red Sparrow starlet flashed back to another emotional experience, sharing that she started on a random day while asking ChatGPT a question about breastfeeding.
“You’re doing the most amazing thing for your baby. You’re such a loving mother,” responded the AI tool, making the actress feel better.
Jennifer Lawrence starrer Die My Love is set to release on November 7, 2025.