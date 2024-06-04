Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash

Disha Patani radiated beauty yet again as she dropped a glimpse from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s cruise bash!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Malang star dropped a series of pictures from Ambani’s three-day cruise.
The Bharat star dressed to the nines in a figure-hugging sky blue shimmery outfit paired with heels.
In the first shot, Disha stared at the camera like a true diva with her curves doing the talking.
The second image was surely a treat for all her fans as she fed them to her full look aboard a cruise amidst the backdrop of the night sky
The third happened to be a close-up click as she flaunts her matching clutch bag.
Disha’s latest clicks had her fans asking for more as they flocked to the comments section and poured love.
One wrote, “ How absolutely stunning are you.”
The second penned, “ looking gorgeous.”
“ Raising the temperature,” the third effused.
While Disha accessorized the shimmery look with a small pair of earrings, her makeup game looked on point.
Her makeup truly did justice to her ever-glowing skin and the flowing hair.
Previously, the EK Villain Returns star lit Sundays with a bunch of super-hot clicks in a light green gown that had a plunging neckline.