Entertainment

Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash

Disha Patani serves major fashion inspiration in a light blue outfit

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Disha Patani unveils second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Disha Patani serves major fashion inspiration in a light blue outfit 

Disha Patani radiated beauty yet again as she dropped a glimpse from Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s cruise bash!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Malang star dropped a series of pictures from Ambani’s three-day cruise.

The Bharat star dressed to the nines in a figure-hugging sky blue shimmery outfit paired with heels. 

In the first shot, Disha stared at the camera like a true diva with her curves doing the talking.

The second image was surely a treat for all her fans as she fed them to her full look aboard a cruise amidst the backdrop of the night sky


The third happened to be a close-up click as she flaunts her matching clutch bag.

Disha’s latest clicks had her fans asking for more as they flocked to the comments section and poured love.

One wrote, “ How absolutely stunning are you.”

The second penned, “ looking gorgeous.”

“ Raising the temperature,” the third effused.

While Disha accessorized the shimmery look with a small pair of earrings, her makeup game looked on point.

Her makeup truly did justice to her ever-glowing skin and the flowing hair.

Previously, the EK Villain Returns star lit Sundays with a bunch of super-hot clicks in a light green gown that had a plunging neckline. 

