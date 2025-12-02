Entertainment

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura

The disgraced hip-hop mogul's new documentary premiered on Netflix earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sean Combs: The Reckoning set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura
'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura 

50 Cent's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, is set to promise spine-chilling claims against the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. 

Variety magazine reported that a Millennial woman, a juror 160, who identified herself as "of that generation who basically grew up listening to the music that he was involved in," made a rare comment on the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s former partner in the new docuseries.

The woman alleged that the rapper’s violence on his former flame, Cassie, who briefly testified in Sean’s infamous court trial in May this year, was not part of the discussion in the verdict announced earlier this year.

"[It’s] unforgivable, honestly. You can’t beat that small girl like that the way he did… [but] domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges," she said.

Meanwhile, Juror 75, a middle-aged man who said that before the trial he had "zero knowledge about" Sean.

He also said in the new documentary that he was confused about how guilty the Bad Boy Records CEO could be, given that his former girlfriend had stayed in their on-and-off relationship for 11 years.

For the unversed, Sean Combs: The Reckoning will begin streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 3 a.m. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening
'Harry Potter' franchise alums Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe showed off their long-term friendship in a new snap

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team fire off cease-and-desist to Netflix after explosive 'The Reckoning' release

2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets

2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets
Here's a list of famous red carpet looks of Hollywood stars in 2025

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna make glamorous arrival on the red carpet of 2025 Gotham Film Awards

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman receive Gotham Musical Tribute for their new movie 'Song Sung Blue'

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando engaged now? New diamond ring sparks frenzy

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando engaged now? New diamond ring sparks frenzy
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando spark engagement rumour at 'Avatar: Fire And Ash' LA premiere

Ellie Goulding confirms 2nd pregnancy, her first with Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding confirms 2nd pregnancy, her first with Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding debuts her big baby bump in a glamorous appearance at The Fashion Awards 2025

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes brutal dig at 50 Cent over 'illegal' documentary

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes brutal dig at 50 Cent over 'illegal' documentary
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues bombshell statement to address 50 Cent’s 'shameful' Netflix documentary

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles flaunt their ‘great chemistry’ amid Roman trip

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles flaunt their ‘great chemistry’ amid Roman trip
Harry Styles and his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz enjoy romantic getaway in Rome

Toosii makes history as 1st rapper to play College Football, joins Syracuse

Toosii makes history as 1st rapper to play College Football, joins Syracuse
Toosii sparks buzz as he announces playing for Syracuse Orange, becoming first rapper to join NCAA

Rapper POORSTACY, Travis Barker collaborator, dies at 26

Rapper POORSTACY, Travis Barker collaborator, dies at 26
The ‘Don’t Look at Me’ rapper, who collaborated with Travis Barker, passes away at the age of 26 in Florida

Taylor Swift wows with glittery glimpses in new Eras Tour concert film trailer

Taylor Swift wows with glittery glimpses in new Eras Tour concert film trailer
The ‘Wood’ hitmaker releases dazzling trailer for her upcoming highly-anticipated Eras Tour concert film, 'The Final Show'