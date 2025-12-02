'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura 

50 Cent's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, is set to promise spine-chilling claims against the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
Variety magazine reported that a Millennial woman, a juror 160, who identified herself as "of that generation who basically grew up listening to the music that he was involved in," made a rare comment on the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s former partner in the new docuseries.
The woman alleged that the rapper’s violence on his former flame, Cassie, who briefly testified in Sean’s infamous court trial in May this year, was not part of the discussion in the verdict announced earlier this year.
"[It’s] unforgivable, honestly. You can’t beat that small girl like that the way he did… [but] domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges," she said.
Meanwhile, Juror 75, a middle-aged man who said that before the trial he had "zero knowledge about" Sean.
He also said in the new documentary that he was confused about how guilty the Bad Boy Records CEO could be, given that his former girlfriend had stayed in their on-and-off relationship for 11 years.
For the unversed, Sean Combs: The Reckoning will begin streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 3 a.m.