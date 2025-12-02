'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening

Entertainment

  • By Hania Jamil
A magical moment happened for Potterheads all over the globe after the original Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy shared a hug in a surprising reunion.

On Monday, December 1, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton met for the first time since sharing the screen together in the franchise's final film 14 years ago.

The Harry Potter co-stars were spotted together at a special New York City screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed capture of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival in which Daniel starred.

As reported by PEOPLE, the two actors, who shared a screen together for a decade, shared a big hug and exchanged a few words, following which they posed for snaps together at the event.

For the outing, Tom rocked a camel-coloured overcoat, trousers and a fine-knit cream sweater.

While Daniel wore a dark grey denim jacket with a brown T-shirt and black trousers.

The last time the Kill Your Darlings actor and Tom were photographed together at an event was July 11, 2011, at the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Tom and Daniel met while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was released 24 years ago last month.

