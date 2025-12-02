Entertainment

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day

The US government refused to commemorate World AIDS Day this year, which aims to raise awareness of the deadly disease

  • By Hania Jamil
Madonna did not hold back her feelings, as she blasted the Trump administration for its decision to not acknowledge World AIDS Day this year, describing it as "absurd".

Ahead of the key day, the US State Department reportedly instructed employees and grantees to not use federal funding to commemorate the day. 

The shocking decision ended a decades-long tradition of the US government recognising people killed by AIDS and raising awareness about the disease on December 1.

Madonna turned to her Instagram account on Monday, December 1, to share a snap of herself with a strong-worded message.

"Today is World AIDS Day. For four decades, this day has been internationally recognized around the world by people from all walks of life, because millions of people's lives have been touched by the HIV crisis," the note on her black and white snap read.


In the next slide, the Material Girl singer penned, "Donald Trump has announced that World AIDS Day should no longer be acknowledged. It's one thing to order federal agents to refrain from commemorating this day, but to ask the general public to pretend it never happened is ridiculous, it's absurd, it's unthinkable."

Madonna, a long-time advocate for AIDS awareness, has previously spoken about the friends and collaborators she has lost to the disease.

Without naming anyone, the pop star talked about her personal losses to AIDS, writing, "I bet he's never watched his best friend die of AIDS, held their hand, and watched the blood drain from their face as they took their last breath at the age of 23."

"Let me say it one more time – there still isn't a cure for AIDS and people still die from it. I refuse to acknowledge that these people have died in vain. And I will continue to honor World AIDS Day, and I hope you will honor it with me," the 67-year-old concluded.

Madonna donated concert proceeds from her 1987 Who's That Girl tour, which raised $400,000, to research charity amfAR and included a leaflet titled "The Facts About AIDS" in her 1989 album insert to promote safer-sex practices.

Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been recognised internationally as an occasion to raise awareness and mourn the people killed by the life-threatening disease, which is caused by HIV.

