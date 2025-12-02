Sienna Miller set to welcome her baby no 3, second with Oli Green

The Hollywood star Sienna Miller is set to welcome her third child, second with partner Oli Green.
Sienna showed off her baby bump on Monday as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
The 43-year-old attended the event alongside her partner, shining in a glamorous sheer white gown.
The adorable couple already shares a two-year-old daughter. Sienna is also a mother to another daughter, Marlowe, from a previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.
Previously, Miller has faced immense backlash because of a “misogynistic” narrative about the age gap between herself and Green, who is 28.
In an interview with Vogue in 2023, she stated, “I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal.”
“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 - and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ - it’s such double standards and… I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” she said. “But it’s absurd.”
“I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided and it’s so sad,” Miller added.
The couple started dating in early 2022 and welcomed their first daughter in late 2023.