Entertainment

Sienna Miller set to welcome her baby no 3, second with Oli Green

The couple started dating in early 2022 and welcomed their first daughter in late 2023

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Sienna Miller set to welcome her baby no 3, second with Oli Green
Sienna Miller set to welcome her baby no 3, second with Oli Green

The Hollywood star Sienna Miller is set to welcome her third child, second with partner Oli Green.

Sienna showed off her baby bump on Monday as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 43-year-old attended the event alongside her partner, shining in a glamorous sheer white gown.


The adorable couple already shares a two-year-old daughter. Sienna is also a mother to another daughter, Marlowe, from a previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.

Previously, Miller has faced immense backlash because of a “misogynistic” narrative about the age gap between herself and Green, who is 28.

In an interview with Vogue in 2023, she stated, “I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal.”

“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 - and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ - it’s such double standards and… I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” she said. “But it’s absurd.”

“I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided and it’s so sad,” Miller added.

The couple started dating in early 2022 and welcomed their first daughter in late 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

'Stranger Things' series finale shocking runtime revealed ahead of Vol 2

'Stranger Things' series finale shocking runtime revealed ahead of Vol 2
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 3 will be premiering on both Netflix and selected theatres across the US and Canada

Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video

Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video
Last month, Olivia Rodrigo blasted the Trump administration for using her song to 'promote hateful propaganda'

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year
'The Thirteenth Year' star announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year

Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'
The 'Wolfs' star's new film, 'Jay Kelly' is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary'
'Mother Mary' is scheduled to be released in theatres in April next year

Next Models co-founder steps down after shocking Epstein emails resurface

Next Models co-founder steps down after shocking Epstein emails resurface
Faith Kates has 'resigned' from her managerial position after her emails with Jeffrey Epstein came to light

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day
The US government refused to commemorate World AIDS Day this year, which aims to raise awareness of the deadly disease

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening
'Harry Potter' franchise alums Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe showed off their long-term friendship in a new snap

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura
The disgraced hip-hop mogul's new documentary premiered on Netflix earlier this week

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team fire off cease-and-desist to Netflix after explosive 'The Reckoning' release

2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets

2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets
Here's a list of famous red carpet looks of Hollywood stars in 2025

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna make glamorous arrival on the red carpet of 2025 Gotham Film Awards