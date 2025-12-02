Entertainment

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year

'The Thirteenth Year' star announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dave Coulier has recently opened up about his painful health journey after his brief battle with chronic illness. 

On Tuesday, December 2nd, during the interview with the Today show, the 66-year-old American actor and comedian revealed that he is undergoing treatment for tongue cancer less than a year after beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of, whoa, it’s gone. And then to get a test that says, ‘well, now you’ve got another kind of cancer it is a shock to the system," he explained. 

Coulier continued, "It was a really tough year; chemotherapy was grueling. A couple of months ago, I had a PET scan, and something flared on the scan. The doctor said, We don’t know what it is, but there’s something at the base of your tongue."

At one point during the conversation, the Family Holiday actor said it was "very painful" when you could not taste any flavors due to the rare cancer in his tongue.

For the unversed, Dave Coulier initially announced in November 2024 that he had a stage III non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

However, he also revealed that he was officially cancer-free earlier this year, and he is now battling early-stage P16 carcinoma. 

