Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'   

George Clooney's co-star, Adam Sandler, has broken his silence on his working experience in the new film Jay Kelly.
While promoting his new comedy-drama film, the popular American actor and comedian attended the red carpet at the Gotham Awards, where he revealed what it was like working with George Clooney.
Sandler also recalled the special way the Hollywood icon made sure he and his family felt comfortable during production on the movie in Italy and London.
"In Europe, Clooney just knows everything. He's such a giving guy. He took care of my family," the 59-year-old actor noted.
He continued, "His birthday is the same birthday as my daughter Sadie, so that day, everybody wanted to make it about George, and George was like, the whole day was about Sadie."
Sandler, who stars alongside George Clooney in the new film, Jay Kelly, explained how his daughters have had roles in a variety of his movies over the years.
"My friends all had kids at the same time, so they all grew up together on sets," the Grown Ups star said.
For the unaware, George Clooney's new movie, Jay Kelly, premiered in theatres on November 14, 2025, and will be streamed on Netflix on December 5, 2025.