Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video

Last month, Olivia Rodrigo blasted the Trump administration for using her song to 'promote hateful propaganda'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over Juno use in ICE arrests video
Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video

The White House and the globally renowned female pop stars seem to be clashing more than ever, as after Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, the Trump administration has used Sabrina Carpenter's hit track in its ICE deportation and arrest videos.

Hours after the footage, featuring the track Juno, was posted all over social media, Sabrina turned to her X account to pen a strong-worded response.

The Espresso hitmaker noted under the White House post, "this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

On Monday, December 1, the White House shared a video endorsing the arrests conducted by ICE, with the Juno lyrics, where the 26-year-old sings, "Have you ever tried this one?", on their social media account.

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on The White House using Juno for ICE videos
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on The White House using 'Juno' for ICE videos

The posted video featured clips from ICE protests, including several arrests, with the aim of mocking each person's position, as they are being arrested.

Moreover, the use of Sabrina's song to promote ICE tactics comes almost a month after Olivia Rodrigo called out the Trump administration for using one of her songs in a video promoting deportation efforts.

In a clip posted on the official accounts of the White House and Department of Homeland Security, Olivia's track all american b---h was used as a soundtrack.

The drivers license singer, who is Filipino American, reportedly condemned the use of her music in a comment on the post, writing, "don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

While her comment was taken down, the audio from the content was also removed.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, whose music has also been used by the White House, has remained silent, a move which has not sat well with many of her fans.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year
'The Thirteenth Year' star announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year

Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'
The 'Wolfs' star's new film, 'Jay Kelly' is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary'
'Mother Mary' is scheduled to be released in theatres in April next year

Next Models co-founder steps down after shocking Epstein emails resurface

Next Models co-founder steps down after shocking Epstein emails resurface
Faith Kates has 'resigned' from her managerial position after her emails with Jeffrey Epstein came to light

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day
The US government refused to commemorate World AIDS Day this year, which aims to raise awareness of the deadly disease

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening
'Harry Potter' franchise alums Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe showed off their long-term friendship in a new snap

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura
The disgraced hip-hop mogul's new documentary premiered on Netflix earlier this week

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team fire off cease-and-desist to Netflix after explosive 'The Reckoning' release

2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets

2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets
Here's a list of famous red carpet looks of Hollywood stars in 2025

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna make glamorous arrival on the red carpet of 2025 Gotham Film Awards

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson win Musical Tribute honour at 2025 Gotham Awards
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman receive Gotham Musical Tribute for their new movie 'Song Sung Blue'

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando engaged now? New diamond ring sparks frenzy

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando engaged now? New diamond ring sparks frenzy
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando spark engagement rumour at 'Avatar: Fire And Ash' LA premiere