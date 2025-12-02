Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video

The White House and the globally renowned female pop stars seem to be clashing more than ever, as after Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, the Trump administration has used Sabrina Carpenter's hit track in its ICE deportation and arrest videos.
Hours after the footage, featuring the track Juno, was posted all over social media, Sabrina turned to her X account to pen a strong-worded response.
The Espresso hitmaker noted under the White House post, "this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."
On Monday, December 1, the White House shared a video endorsing the arrests conducted by ICE, with the Juno lyrics, where the 26-year-old sings, "Have you ever tried this one?", on their social media account.
The posted video featured clips from ICE protests, including several arrests, with the aim of mocking each person's position, as they are being arrested.
Moreover, the use of Sabrina's song to promote ICE tactics comes almost a month after Olivia Rodrigo called out the Trump administration for using one of her songs in a video promoting deportation efforts.
In a clip posted on the official accounts of the White House and Department of Homeland Security, Olivia's track all american b---h was used as a soundtrack.
The drivers license singer, who is Filipino American, reportedly condemned the use of her music in a comment on the post, writing, "don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."
While her comment was taken down, the audio from the content was also removed.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, whose music has also been used by the White House, has remained silent, a move which has not sat well with many of her fans.