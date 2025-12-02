Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers demand Netflix halt 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers have demanded Netflix to stop 50 Cent’s bombshell documentary series about the music mogul.
The rapper’s legal team has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the streaming giant, demanding it not release Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
During a chat with CNN, his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer accused Netflix of using “stolen footage that was never authorized for release” in what they called a “shameful hit piece.”
The video in question is featured in the official trailer for the project, which was released on Monday, December 1.
In the one-minute trailer, Combs said, “We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of dirty businesses. We are losing.”
His representative further told the media outlet, “Sean was making his own documentary since he was 19 years old. This footage was commissioned as part of it. We will see it tonight. Neither Netflix, nor Mr. Jackson were kind enough to offer us a screener.”
As per the rep neither Combs nor his team has seen the Netflix docuseries in advance.
To note, the rapper is serving a four-year sentence after a jury delivered a mixed verdict in his federal trial.