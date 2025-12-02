Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner to cast as next 'James Bond'? 

Callum Turner has reportedly been cast as the next James Bond.
According to NME, the 35-year-old American actor has 7-4 odds of being the next 007; he is followed by Aaron Johnson with 3-1 odds and Henry Cavill with 6-11 odds.
Anthony Boyle, Harris Dickinson and Jack Lowden are among the actors also favored for the role; however, Turner remains the most popular as he is described as the “red hot” favorite according to Coral Bookmakers.
"We’ve been knocked over with support for Callum Turner in our next James Bond betting over the last 24 hours. The British actor is now the red-hot favorite for the role," Coral’s John Hill said.
Former Bond Pierce Brosnan recently floated the idea of playing an older version of 007, admitting to GQ: "Sometimes you entertain it and sometimes you just move on."
As of now, Callum Turner, who got engaged in December 2024 with renowned singer Dua Lipa, has yet to respond to these James Bond speculations.