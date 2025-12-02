Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary' 

Anne Hathaway has exploded on the internet by sharing the first trailer for her upcoming film, Mother Mary.
On Tuesday, December 2nd, the Devil Wears Prada alum took to her Instagram account to drop the new horror movie a day after announcing the major update with her fans.
"Some feuds will haunt you. Watch the trailer for MOTHER MARY, a psychosexual pop thriller from David Lowery starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, and FKA Twigs." Hathaway wrote in a joint post with a24.
The statement continued, "With original music written and produced by Jack Antonoff, Charli xcx, and FKA Twigs. In theatres this Spring."
Notably, the highly anticipated haunted movie’s trailer teases that the film is a musical, highlighting the musicians involved while also teasing several stage performances.
It also emphasises that the movie is not a "ghost story" or love story, but rather a prayer, making it stand out due to its mixture of various genre elements.
Fans reactions over 'Mother Mary':
As the trailer gained traction on social media, several eager fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the film.
One fan commented, "Wow! I'm so looking forward to seeing that movie next year !!"
"Is this part of The Green Knight universe????" another noted.
Meanwhile, a third said, "This looks incredible. I know with a cast this amazing and this aesthetic, it's gonna be amazing. I'm sold!"
Mother Mary, whose music was created by Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, and FKA Twigs, is arriving in theatres in April next year.