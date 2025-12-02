'Stranger Things' series finale shocking runtime revealed ahead of Vol 2

Stranger Things' finale with a movie-like runtime is set to air on New Year's Eve.
The highly anticipated final showdown of Netflix's hit will be simultaneously playing out on both the small and big screens, with the official run time for The Finale being two hours and five minutes.
Furthermore, fan screenings of the final episode of the coming-of-age sci-fi saga will be taking place in over 500 theatres in the US and Canada starting on December 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, the same time the episode makes its global premiere on Netflix, and will run through January 1, 2026.
The Duffer Brothers recently signed a four-year exclusive deal with Paramount to create feature films after their Netflix contract ends next year.
Since Stranger Things debuted in 2016, the series has become one of the most popular television series on the streaming platform, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7M views globally.
Ahead of the release of the fifth and final season, all four previous seasons landed in the Top 10 of Netflix, marking the first time a series has had four previous seasons in the Top 10 all at the same time.
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 was released on November 26, and the next three episodes are set to be dropped on Christmas Day. The final episode will air on December 31.