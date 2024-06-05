Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene 

Arnold Schwarzenegger has penned a lengthy note to appreciate people who workout in nature.
The Terminator star posted a video clip of his pal lighting a log in mud.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he penned, “This is fantastic real world strength and had me thinking it was a cut scene from Commando! There is something so amazing about doing this kind of thing in nature.”
Arnold continued, “The mud makes it that much harder to push the feet through the floor, and the awkward shape of the log, and the unknown weight is a true feat of strength. This was so impressive, I thought he had an overhead press in him! Because we’ll never know, he gets a 9/10.”
Shortly after he posted the video clip, his fans flooded the comment section to draw the parallel between his character in Commando and his pal.
A fan wrote, “He looks like you from Commando, I think he's ready to take on Bennett!.”
Another commented, “BROO THIS GUYS LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE COMMANDO.”
“Your posts always motivate me to become a better version of myself, thanks champ,” a third noted.