Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

After suffering a shocking setback in his $400 defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has received another major blow.
On Thursday, November 6, Variety reported that the Gossip Girl actress has filed a new lawsuit against the Five Feet Apart director worth $161 million.
In her latest filing, the 38-year-old American actress seeks damages worth $161 million, which she claims she lost due to the smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni and his team against her during the release of their 2024 film, It Ends with Us.
According to Lively’s legal team, the campaign caused the actress to lose multimillions of dollars and severely damaged her reputation.
The $161 million in damages has been broken down into multiple categories, including “$56.2 million in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements; a $49 million loss from her haircare line, Blake Brown; a $22 million loss from her beverage company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze; and at least $34 million in reputational harm.”
In addition to the actual losses, the Another Simple Favor actress’s attorneys are seeking “at least three times” – i.e., $483 million or more – in punitive damages as punishment for Baldoni’s alleged actions.
Blake Lively’s explosive new lawsuit comes just a week after US District Court Judge Lewis Liman shared his final verdict in Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation countersuit against his It Ends with Us costar, dismissing the case.