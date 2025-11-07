Entertainment

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet intensifies her high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni with a brand-new lawsuit

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss
Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

After suffering a shocking setback in his $400 defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni has received another major blow.

On Thursday, November 6, Variety reported that the Gossip Girl actress has filed a new lawsuit against the Five Feet Apart director worth $161 million.

In her latest filing, the 38-year-old American actress seeks damages worth $161 million, which she claims she lost due to the smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni and his team against her during the release of their 2024 film, It Ends with Us.

According to Lively’s legal team, the campaign caused the actress to lose multimillions of dollars and severely damaged her reputation.

The $161 million in damages has been broken down into multiple categories, including “$56.2 million in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements; a $49 million loss from her haircare line, Blake Brown; a $22 million loss from her beverage company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze; and at least $34 million in reputational harm.”

In addition to the actual losses, the Another Simple Favor actress’s attorneys are seeking “at least three times” – i.e., $483 million or more – in punitive damages as punishment for Baldoni’s alleged actions.

Blake Lively’s explosive new lawsuit comes just a week after US District Court Judge Lewis Liman shared his final verdict in Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation countersuit against his It Ends with Us costar, dismissing the case.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken
Brooklyn Beckham’s snub of dad David over his knighthood honour deepens family rift

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama
The 'Euphoria' star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’
The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour
The legendary ‘70s rock band Journey announces 60-concert farewell tour, Final Frontier

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations
Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season
Netflix sparks frenzy by releasing the frightening first five minutes of Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shared a playful moment at the 'Stranger Things' premiere

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85
The award-winning British actress earned global fame through 1991's 'City of Joy', which was filmed in Kolkata, India

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 follows the story of Rick Riordan's series second book titled, 'The Sea of Monsters'

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary
One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson set to stra in a multi-million pound Netflix TV show

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date
The Hawkins crew returns with 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' animated spinoff