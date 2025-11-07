Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in February next year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Next year's much-awaited Grammy Awards ceremony will lift the curtain on its exciting list of nominees. 

On Friday, November 7th, the 68th annual Grammy Awards' organizers will announce the complete list of nominations at 11 am ET.

A star-studded selection of artists, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, KAROL G, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Smith, will announce the nominations for categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

However, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter, Doechii and Kendrick Lamar might secure nominations for the top category of the Awards ceremony, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Should Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny earn an Album of the Year nomination for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, he would again make history with only the second Spanish-language album to receive the nod.

According to The Independent, the nominees will be considered for the submissions between August 31st, 2024, and August 30th, 2025.

The winners will be announced during a live ceremony on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, which will take place at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena.

