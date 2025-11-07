Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama

The 'Euphoria' star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  |
Sydney Sweeney has opened up about how she manages to stay grounded and block out negativity following her highly publicized argument with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Speaking with Extra, the Euphoria star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny.

“You just know who you are. And the people who matter and are your friends and your family, they know who I am,” Sweeney said.

The Anyone But You star mentioned, “And… to me, like, that's what’s most important. Everything else is just noise… none of it's real. And I’m just surrounded by really good people. And I love my job and I love my characters and I just stay focused.”

Notably, the confession came after Sweeney, who dated the businessman from 2018 until their split earlier this year, was spotted in Santa Monica.

An insider told Daily Mail that the Christy star enjoyed a private dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, looking “in great spirits” as she watched the World Series game.

But moments later, she was spotted getting into a car with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, their calm interaction reportedly turned heated when she yelled, “I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone.”

Notably, the sighting comes amid ongoing rumors linking Sweeney to music executive Scooter Braun.

