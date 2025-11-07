Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have opened up about their relationship after bombshell claims during joint appearance at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere.
On November 6, the duo arrived at Los Angeles premiere for Stranger Things final season along with Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnap and the remaining cast.
During a chat with ET, the American actor talked about his love for the Enola Holmes star.
He said, “Yeah, I mean, you know, I adore her and I’ve been proud to watch all of them grow up and become such great artists. We’re so nomadic [in this business] that here we get to hunker down with people for 10 years and they grow up in front of you, and you get to watch them go through all kinds of stuff. It’s just been an incredible experience.”
David added, “This particular family and this particular project has been so special and we’ve gotten to know each other so deeply. I’m not happy that it’s ending. I feel complicated about that. But I’m just happy to have had it as an experience. It’s really extraordinary.”
Meanwhile, Millie also spoke highly of her co-star, nothing but good to say.
She said, “It’s been amazing. We’re so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to the both of us and to everyone here. This is like been the last 10 years of our lives. So, we’ve dedicated a lot of it and we’re so excited to see that come to screen.”
Their reunion comes after Millie filed bullying and harassment complaint against David last week.