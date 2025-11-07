Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown talk about their relationship at 'Stranger Things' final season premire

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims
Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have opened up about their relationship after bombshell claims during joint appearance at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere.

On November 6, the duo arrived at Los Angeles premiere for Stranger Things final season along with Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnap and the remaining cast.

During a chat with ET, the American actor talked about his love for the Enola Holmes star.

He said, “Yeah, I mean, you know, I adore her and I’ve been proud to watch all of them grow up and become such great artists. We’re so nomadic [in this business] that here we get to hunker down with people for 10 years and they grow up in front of you, and you get to watch them go through all kinds of stuff. It’s just been an incredible experience.”

David added, “This particular family and this particular project has been so special and we’ve gotten to know each other so deeply. I’m not happy that it’s ending. I feel complicated about that. But I’m just happy to have had it as an experience. It’s really extraordinary.”

Meanwhile, Millie also spoke highly of her co-star, nothing but good to say.

She said, “It’s been amazing. We’re so lucky to have each other. The show means so much to the both of us and to everyone here. This is like been the last 10 years of our lives. So, we’ve dedicated a lot of it and we’re so excited to see that come to screen.”

Their reunion comes after Millie filed bullying and harassment complaint against David last week.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations
The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in February next year

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub
The 'Wonka' star and 'The Kardashians' actress have been romantically linked since 2023

'Jesus Christ Superstar' leading cast revealed at The London Palladium

'Jesus Christ Superstar' leading cast revealed at The London Palladium
'Jesus Christ Superstar' production will reveal the cast members in the near future, promising 'some very fun plans'

Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial

Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial
Blake Lively's witness list for trial against Justin Baldoni also includes Gigi Hadid, Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet intensifies her high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni with a brand-new lawsuit

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken
Brooklyn Beckham’s snub of dad David over his knighthood honour deepens family rift

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama
The 'Euphoria' star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’
The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour
The legendary ‘70s rock band Journey announces 60-concert farewell tour, Final Frontier

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations
Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season
Netflix sparks frenzy by releasing the frightening first five minutes of Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5