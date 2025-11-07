Entertainment

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Brooklyn Beckham’s snub of dad David over his knighthood honour deepens family rift

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken
Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Victoria Beckham has finally reacted after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, snubbed his dad, David Beckham, over his knighthood honour.

Earlier this week, King Charles honoured the 50-year-old former football star’s outstanding contributions to sport and charity with a prestigious award, granting him a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

While David’s entire family, including his parents, wife Victoria Beckham, and children – Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Seven Harper – joined him at the glorious ceremony, the footballer’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, chose to snub his father even on such a momentous day.

After joining their dad at the ceremony, Cruz and Romeo paid heartfelt tributes to David Beckham upon his esteemed accomplishment.

However, the aspiring chef not only skipped the major event, but also chose not to post any tribute or sent his dad a congratulatory message, leaving the iconic sports star completely shattered.

Sharing Victoria Beckham’s heartbroken reaction over Brooklyn’s snub, an insider close to the Beckham’s told, "Victoria's heart is broken over Brooklyn's snub. She's tried everything to mend the relationship, but this feels like the final blow. Watching David receive such an honor without Brooklyn there – it was devastating for them both," reported Radar Online.

They also shone spotlight on David Beckham’s feelings, noting, "David was holding it together publicly, but behind closed doors, it hit him hard. He's always believed family comes first, and seeing his eldest so distant on such a monumental day was painful."

Meanwhile, another tipster shared, “David kept hoping to hear from him, but the call never came. Not even a quiet message to say congratulations. That's what cut the deepest. It's never been about the spotlight – it's about a father wanting respect from his son."

Brooklyn Beckham has relocated to the US with his wife Nicola Peltz amid estrangement with the Beckhams.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet intensifies her high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni with a brand-new lawsuit

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama
The 'Euphoria' star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’
The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour
The legendary ‘70s rock band Journey announces 60-concert farewell tour, Final Frontier

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations
Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season

‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix drops first 5 minutes of chilling new season
Netflix sparks frenzy by releasing the frightening first five minutes of Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims

‘Stranger Things’ stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunite amid harassment claims
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shared a playful moment at the 'Stranger Things' premiere

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85

Pauline Collins, 'Shirley Valentine' actress dies at 85
The award-winning British actress earned global fame through 1991's 'City of Joy', which was filmed in Kolkata, India

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 trailer: Walker Scobell shoulders the fate of Grover, Camp
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 follows the story of Rick Riordan's series second book titled, 'The Sea of Monsters'

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary

Louis Tomlinson spills exciting beans on Zayn Malik Netflix documentary
One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson set to stra in a multi-million pound Netflix TV show

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date

'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' teaser: First look, voice cast, release date
The Hawkins crew returns with 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' animated spinoff