Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Victoria Beckham has finally reacted after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, snubbed his dad, David Beckham, over his knighthood honour.
Earlier this week, King Charles honoured the 50-year-old former football star’s outstanding contributions to sport and charity with a prestigious award, granting him a knighthood at Windsor Castle.
While David’s entire family, including his parents, wife Victoria Beckham, and children – Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Seven Harper – joined him at the glorious ceremony, the footballer’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, chose to snub his father even on such a momentous day.
After joining their dad at the ceremony, Cruz and Romeo paid heartfelt tributes to David Beckham upon his esteemed accomplishment.
However, the aspiring chef not only skipped the major event, but also chose not to post any tribute or sent his dad a congratulatory message, leaving the iconic sports star completely shattered.
Sharing Victoria Beckham’s heartbroken reaction over Brooklyn’s snub, an insider close to the Beckham’s told, "Victoria's heart is broken over Brooklyn's snub. She's tried everything to mend the relationship, but this feels like the final blow. Watching David receive such an honor without Brooklyn there – it was devastating for them both," reported Radar Online.
They also shone spotlight on David Beckham’s feelings, noting, "David was holding it together publicly, but behind closed doors, it hit him hard. He's always believed family comes first, and seeing his eldest so distant on such a monumental day was painful."
Meanwhile, another tipster shared, “David kept hoping to hear from him, but the call never came. Not even a quiet message to say congratulations. That's what cut the deepest. It's never been about the spotlight – it's about a father wanting respect from his son."
Brooklyn Beckham has relocated to the US with his wife Nicola Peltz amid estrangement with the Beckhams.