Entertainment

Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year'

Kim Kardashian mocks harsh critics over her show 'All's Fair'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year
Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year' 

Kim Kardashian has given a hilarious label to her show, All’s Fair, after receiving backlash.

After the Hulu series starring Kim, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor was released on November 4, fans started trolling the reality TV star.

On Thursday, November 6, the SKIMS founder posted a Instagarm dump, taking a dig at haters.

The first frame showed the mother-of-four looking sternly into the camera, donning a purple fur-trimmed crop top.

She captioned the post, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”

In another picture, she can be seen posing alongside Ryan Murphy.

Kim also shared a screenshot of her fan reposting a tweet with a Rotten Tomatoes screenshot, showing the show debuted at 0%.

The Kardashians star followed the screenshot with an image of her laughing surrounded by Ryan, the creator and an executive producer of All's Fair, and some of her cast mates.

She also added a photo of herself smiling ear-to-ear after sharing a screenshot of a tweet that read, "some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed, I need 14 seasons. #AllsFair."

Kim concluded the photo-dump with a screenshot of Disney Hulu's tweet, that states All's Fair is currently the most watched show on Disney+.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga to dominate 2026 Grammy nominations
The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in February next year

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour address each other after explosive claims
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown talk about their relationship at 'Stranger Things' final season premire

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub
The 'Wonka' star and 'The Kardashians' actress have been romantically linked since 2023

'Jesus Christ Superstar' leading cast revealed at The London Palladium

'Jesus Christ Superstar' leading cast revealed at The London Palladium
'Jesus Christ Superstar' production will reveal the cast members in the near future, promising 'some very fun plans'

Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial

Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial
Blake Lively's witness list for trial against Justin Baldoni also includes Gigi Hadid, Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss

Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with $161M lawsuit after his $400M case loss
The ‘Gossip Girl’ starlet intensifies her high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni with a brand-new lawsuit

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken

Victoria Beckham reacts as Brooklyn’s brutal snub leaves David heartbroken
Brooklyn Beckham’s snub of dad David over his knighthood honour deepens family rift

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama

Sydney Sweeney shares how she blocks out negativity amid ex Davino drama
The 'Euphoria' star, who is currently enjoying the rumored romance with Scooter Braun shared how she copes with the scrutiny

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry takes subtle dig at Orlando Bloom relationship in new single ‘Bandaids’
The 'Dark Horse' singer released her first single since ending her nine-year relationship with the 'Troy' star

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour
The legendary ‘70s rock band Journey announces 60-concert farewell tour, Final Frontier

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations
Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday

Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into Rocky’s birth on his 2nd birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen on November 1, 2023