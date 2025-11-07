Kim Kardashian labels ‘All’s Fair’ as ‘critically acclaimed show of year' 

Kim Kardashian has given a hilarious label to her show, All’s Fair, after receiving backlash.
After the Hulu series starring Kim, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor was released on November 4, fans started trolling the reality TV star.
On Thursday, November 6, the SKIMS founder posted a Instagarm dump, taking a dig at haters.
The first frame showed the mother-of-four looking sternly into the camera, donning a purple fur-trimmed crop top.
She captioned the post, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”
In another picture, she can be seen posing alongside Ryan Murphy.
Kim also shared a screenshot of her fan reposting a tweet with a Rotten Tomatoes screenshot, showing the show debuted at 0%.
The Kardashians star followed the screenshot with an image of her laughing surrounded by Ryan, the creator and an executive producer of All's Fair, and some of her cast mates.
She also added a photo of herself smiling ear-to-ear after sharing a screenshot of a tweet that read, "some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed, I need 14 seasons. #AllsFair."
Kim concluded the photo-dump with a screenshot of Disney Hulu's tweet, that states All's Fair is currently the most watched show on Disney+.