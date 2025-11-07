Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ creators address bullying claims after Millie Bobby Brown allegations

Matt and Ross Duffer break silence on harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have addressed the recent bullying and harassment claims involving stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s premiere, Duffer brothers was asked about the bullying claims on the red carpet.

Co-creator Ross Duffer said, while standing next to his brother Matt Duffer, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy also shared how production handles a bullying complaint on set and “makes sure everyone feels safe and respected.”

“At the end of the day, that’s the job,” Levy replied.

The director added, “You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

He continued, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to… there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Notably, Brown and Harbour were all smiles as they posed together at the season five world premiere in Los Angeles Thursday evening.

They were reunited amid the claims that Brown filed a lawsuit against fellow cast member Harbour, complete with "pages and pages of accusations."

