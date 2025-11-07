Journey set to hit the road for last time with 2026 Final Frontier tour

Journey is hitting the road for one last time!
On Thursday, November 6, the legendary 1970s rock band sparked buzz by announcing that it will soon embark on its farewell tour, The Final Frontier Tour.
“The wait is over - JOURNEY is hitting the road on our FINAL FRONTIER TOUR!” shared the band on their official Facebook handle.
Kicking off the anticipated tour on February 26, 2026, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the rock band – comprising Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Todd Jensen - will travel all over North America, wrapping things up on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.
In an official statement, guitarist Neal Schon said, "This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low. We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."
Jonathan Cain sweetly added to Schon’s statement, saying, "It's been an incredible ride. We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way."
When will Journey begin its 2026 tour?
Journey 2026 tour tickets:
Ticket sale of Journey’s farewell tour, Final Frontier, will begin from November 14, 2025, at 10am local time.