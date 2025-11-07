Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on 'fatherhood' after Kylie Jenner snub  

Timothée Chalamet has made a cryptic comment on 'fatherhood' after snubbing her girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
On Thursday, November 6, the Wonka star opened up about his plans to become a father in real life while promoting his upcoming film, Marty Supreme.
The 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor said he could see fatherhood in his future, but hesitated with whom.
He additionally told the outlet that the idea of having kids, "could be on the radar" in the future and said what sparked the idea was hearing a fellow childless celebrity "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff."
During his interview with Vogue, the interstellar star also made his first comment on losing this year's Oscar after being nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his exceptional acting in A Complete Unknown.
"If there are five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don’t think those four people are at the restaurant like, ‘Damn, we didn’t win’? I’ve been around some deeply generous," the Dune actor added.
These remarks Timothée Chalamet has made after he dodged the question about his high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.
When he was asked to share the details of his budding romance with the businesswoman, the actor responded, "I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say."
It is important to note that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically connected since 2023.
Although they made their relationship official in May of this year during the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, the couple has yet to publicly confirm their relationship.