Taylor Swift, Huge Jackman become potential witnesses in Blake-Justin trial

Taylor Swift and Huge Jackman have been named as potential witnesses in the infamous Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni trial.
In a newly unsealed court filing, which was submitted in July, the Gossip Girl alum listed a sweeping set of potential witnesses in her ongoing lawsuit tied to the film adaptation of It Ends with Us.
Among the more than 100 names are Taylor, 35, Emily Blunt, 42, Gigi Hadid, 30, Hugh, 57, and all three members of the band HAIM; Este, 39, Danielle, 36 and Alana Haim, 34.
In her lawsuit, Blake accused the defendants fostered a hostile and discriminatory workplace, engaged in sexual harassment and carried out a campaign of retaliation against her.
However, the American producer has denied all allegations.
The other renowned stars in the list includes Ryan Reynolds, 49, Jenny Slate, 43, Colleen Hoover, 41, Isabela Ferrer, 20, and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Alexis Bledel, 43, Amber Tamblyn, 42 and America Ferrera, 41.
Moreover, Blake has recently filed a new lawsuit against Justin worth $161 million.
According to Variety, the $161 million in damages include “$56.2 million in past and future earnings from acting, producing, speaking engagements and endorsements; a $49 million loss from her haircare line, Blake Brown; a $22 million loss from her beverage company, Betty Buzz/Betty Booze; and at least $34 million in reputational harm.”
To note, Taylor has not confirmed if she'll attend the trial as a potential witness.